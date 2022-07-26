Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €69.50 ($70.92) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Delivery Hero Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €44.79 ($45.70) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 1 year high of €134.95 ($137.70). The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €35.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.89.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

