Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday.

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DHER stock opened at €44.79 ($45.70) on Monday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52-week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion and a PE ratio of -9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.89.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

