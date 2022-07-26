Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $127.12 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

