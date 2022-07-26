Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $134.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $100.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $88.02 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 34.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHE LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.