DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after acquiring an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,388,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

