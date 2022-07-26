DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Holdings Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,626,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,288,000 after buying an additional 32,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DD. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

