Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as low as $3.15. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 63,968 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $175,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

See Also

