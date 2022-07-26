Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.