Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after buying an additional 173,771 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after buying an additional 117,699 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,939,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,904.00 to $1,768.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,328.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,315.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,429.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total transaction of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,654,535.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

