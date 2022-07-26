Edge Capital Group LLC Has $367,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.39.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

