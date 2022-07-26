Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 728 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS opened at $86.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Barclays lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

