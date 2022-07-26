Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 803 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.37 and a 200 day moving average of $257.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

