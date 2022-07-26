Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.