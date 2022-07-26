Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $208,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLVGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.09.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.