Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECIFY. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electricité de France from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.35 on Monday. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.

Electricité de France Cuts Dividend

About Electricité de France

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.0399 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

