Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECIFY. HSBC lowered shares of Electricité de France from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electricité de France from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.35.
Electricité de France Stock Performance
Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.35 on Monday. Electricité de France has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85.
About Electricité de France
Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.
None
