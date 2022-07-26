ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENG stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.73.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 32.72% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
