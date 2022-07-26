Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ENTG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $101.19 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

