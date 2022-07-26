Essex Savings Bank Sells 512 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 7.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.35.

Chevron Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $291.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

