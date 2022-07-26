Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.31.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 700,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.
