Exact Sciences (EXAS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Exact Sciences to post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Exact Sciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $35.34 and a 12-month high of $117.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,688,000 after acquiring an additional 210,260 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after acquiring an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after acquiring an additional 76,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 700,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99,441 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

