ExlService (EXLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter. ExlService has set its FY22 guidance at $5.40-5.65 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ExlService to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ExlService Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. ExlService has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $156.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExlService

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 55,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

