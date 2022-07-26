eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 6,390 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $96,169.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,616,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

On Thursday, May 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $136,350.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 509 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $7,645.18.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. eXp World had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in eXp World by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,774,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,925,000 after buying an additional 143,551 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,493,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,349,000 after buying an additional 599,735 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the 4th quarter worth $52,988,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in eXp World by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,914,000 after buying an additional 99,647 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

