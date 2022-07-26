Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,237 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.30.

Expedia Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $100.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.53 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.