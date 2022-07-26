Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 15.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,672,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after buying an additional 54,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 990,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,615,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 0.56. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

