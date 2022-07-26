FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,993 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90. The firm has a market cap of $345.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
