FDx Advisors Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $102.69 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.24.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

