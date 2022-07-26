Federated Hermes (FHI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $324.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Federated Hermes to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:FHI opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,998. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 9.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 126.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 43.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 149,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 45,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 15.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 216,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

