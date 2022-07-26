Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $770,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $306.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.64. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

