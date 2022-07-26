Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on Finning International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$42.44.

Shares of TSE FTT opened at C$26.95 on Monday. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.89 and a twelve month high of C$40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.08.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finning International will post 2.8221954 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. In related news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total value of C$90,165.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,257,145.59. Insiders have purchased 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 in the last quarter.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

