FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,573,000 after acquiring an additional 99,794 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABC. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $144.15 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

