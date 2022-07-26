FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 12,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 17.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marcus Ryu acquired 1,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.81 per share, with a total value of $70,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,406.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,199.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,898 shares of company stock worth $1,157,541. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

