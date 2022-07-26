FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 13.8% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 381,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,553,000 after buying an additional 46,267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $139.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.43.

Shares of RSG opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

