FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,444 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

