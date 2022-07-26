FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $52,000 Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 101.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

COF opened at $110.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.60.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

