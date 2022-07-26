Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 928,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,409 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 354,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

