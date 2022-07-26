First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post earnings of $13.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to post $64 EPS for the current fiscal year and $89 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $717.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $668.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.63. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,093,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $530,462.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,318 shares of company stock valued at $891,448 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 24.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

