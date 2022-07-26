First National Trust Co Buys 1,483 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

First National Trust Co raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 131.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 299,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,608,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $247.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.18 and a 200-day moving average of $225.66. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.