First National Trust Co Buys Shares of 6,869 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

First National Trust Co bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,869 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.73) to GBX 2,779 ($33.48) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,743.63.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.