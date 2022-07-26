First National Trust Co Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BX opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

