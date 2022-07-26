First National Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips 66 Stock Up 3.2 %

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

