First National Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 3,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

