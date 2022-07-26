First National Trust Co Invests $478,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Cigna by 116.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,740 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,935. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $272.63 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

