First National Trust Co Sells 76 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 96,796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after buying an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $218.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.00 and a 200-day moving average of $295.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Netflix to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.