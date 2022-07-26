First National Trust Co Takes Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

About Alcoa

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

