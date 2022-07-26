First National Trust Co Takes Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.56%.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Recommended Stories

