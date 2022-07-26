First of Long Island (FLIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect First of Long Island to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.71%. On average, analysts expect First of Long Island to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First of Long Island Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $416.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.52. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First of Long Island by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

