First PREMIER Bank Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,903 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 190.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,770 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 13,396.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 53,486 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 84,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Apple by 191.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 15,595 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.73.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

