Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 70,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FFC stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

