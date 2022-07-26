Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Flughafen Zürich to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flughafen Zürich presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $157.51 on Monday. Flughafen Zürich has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $208.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.26.

Flughafen Zürich Company Profile

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

