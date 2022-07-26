FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,747 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $8,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $67,306,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in FMC by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 918,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 540,810 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

