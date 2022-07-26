FormFactor (FORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 guidance at $0.39-$0.47 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of FORM opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 8.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.