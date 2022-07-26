Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE FBHS opened at $67.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.86 and a twelve month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.